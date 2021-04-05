Lisa Marie Zermeno, 42, of Blossom, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 11 a.m. on Monday, April 5, at Knights of Honor Cemetery, with Major Martha Burchett Higdon officiating.
Lisa, the daughter of Rick and Sonya Kitchens Spray, was born on Oct. 31, 1978, in Paris.
She graduated from Prairiland High School in 1997. Her career with Spanish Oaks Apartments has spanned several years.
Survivors include her children, Mersedes Olivier and husband, Michael, Gregory Jaral, Kloie Jaral and Brittany Bratcher; her parents, Rick and Sonya Spray; and a brother, Mark Spray; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Gregory Jaral, Michael Olivier, Alex Rodriguez, Trevor Spray, Mark Spray and Greg Howard.
To leave a message or tribute please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
