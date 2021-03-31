Paris High School Students advance to Regionals in UIL

On March 25, 18 students from Paris High School attended the Region 15 District UIL Academic Meet in Pittsburg.
Students competed in multiple events, including Number Sense, Calculator Apps, Mathematics, Science, News Writing, Headline Writing, Editorial Writing, Current Issues, Social Studies and Computer Science.
Results are as follows:
The top three individuals in each event, along with the winning teams in the team events, advance to the Regional Competition in Lindale on April 17. Paris qualified 12 individuals along with five teams for regionals.
Adam Hartman: first place Science, first place Calculator Apps, first place Number Sense, first place Mathematics, Top Scorer Biology, Top Scorer Chemistry.
Preston Thompson: first place Computer Science, second top scorer Physics.
Madelyn Tullos: first place Headline Writing.
Lindley Loughmiller: second place Calculator Apps, fourth (Alternate to Region) Mathematics.
Mikaila Rogers: third place Calculator Apps.
Luke De La Garza: third place Number Sense, fourth (Alternate to Region) Calculator Apps.
Nicole Tijerina: fourth (Alternate to Region) - Social Studies.
Madeline Green: fourth (Alternate to Region) - Current Issues.
Devyn Mcguire: fourth (Alternate to Region) - News Writing & Editorial Writing.
Calculator Applications Team: first place – swept the competition - Adam Hartman, Lindley Loughmiller, Mikaila Rogers and Luke De La Garza.
Science Team: first place - Adam Hartman, Preston Thompson, Carter Benson and Madelyn Tullos.
Computer Science Team: first place - Preston Thompson, Devin Folmar, Brody Holleman, Damian Aguilar and Teddy Hubbard (alternate).
Number Sense Team: first place - Adam Hartman, Luke De La Garza, Chase Lamb and Lindley Loughmiller.
Mathematics Team: first place - Adam Hartman, Lindley Loughmiller and Preston Thompson.
Current Issues Team: second place (Alternate to Region) - Madeline Green, Nicole Tijerina, Destinee Gunn and Sophia Hamer.
