The Rev. Harold Loyd Smith, age 84, of Bonham, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 24, 2022 in the Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Facility in Bonham. He was a former longtime resident of Paris. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in His Place Fellowship, 925 TX Hwy 24, Paris, TX 75462. The Rev. Eugene Adams and The Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors by U.S. Navy Funeral Detail.
Pallbearers will be Shon Liles, Corey Parnell, Dustin Smith, Lance Smith, Joe Metzke and Kevin Hutcheson. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Metzke, Tanner Liles, Colton Tippit-Metzke and Adam Adcox. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith was born on July 14, 1938 in Garretts Bluff, Texas the son of J.T. and Eva Lena Moore Smith. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Randolph, was a member of Boyd Baptist Church, a member of the Southern Baptist Association and attended Paris Junior College.
The Rev. Smith was a Baptist Minister having pastored Friendship Baptist Church in Brookston, Arthur City Baptist Church, Atlas Baptist Church, North Paris Baptist Church, Maranatha Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, Texas, Lanes Chapel Baptist Church in Clarksville, Texas, Brookston Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church in Reno, Texas.
He and his wife served as home missionaries in Elk Point, South Dakota for eight years. After returning to Lamar County he served as associate pastor of Ladonia Baptist Church and pastored Dial Baptist Church.
He is survived by his spouse, Dorothy Payne Smith, whom he married on May 5, 1956 in Vernon, Texas; children, Rene’ Osuna, Brenda Parnell, Michael W. Smith, Dlorah Metzke and Pastor Jay Smith; 22 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jamarlon Childres.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Fern Dzenowski.
Children please help one another and stay close as a family. My prayer is that all of you stay close to God and teach your children, grands and greats about His love for them so we can have all of you with me in Heaven one day. Can you imagine the homecoming we are going to have!!!! I love all of you more than life.
