The Rev. Harold Loyd Smith, age 84, of Bonham, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 24, 2022 in the Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Facility in Bonham. He was a former longtime resident of Paris. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in His Place Fellowship, 925 TX Hwy 24, Paris, TX 75462. The Rev. Eugene Adams and The Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors by U.S. Navy Funeral Detail.

Pallbearers will be Shon Liles, Corey Parnell, Dustin Smith, Lance Smith, Joe Metzke and Kevin Hutcheson. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Metzke, Tanner Liles, Colton Tippit-Metzke and Adam Adcox. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.

