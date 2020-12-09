Bruce Wayne Bills

Bruce Wayne "Hoot" Bills, 63, ascended into heaven on Dec. 7, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at New Birth Baptist Church, with Bishop S. F. Evans serving as eulogist. Interment will follow at Littlejohn Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Bruce Bills was born on July 16, 1957. He was a graduate of Paris High School and afterwards served in the United States Marine Corp. Bruce worked at Campbell Soup Company for 36 years and then retired. He also was involved with the Red River Valley Fair Association as a dedicated bingo caller. He was a long time member of St. John Baptist Church; and frequent visitor of New Birth Baptist Church. Bruce was a fun-loving family man with a great sense of humor. Additionally, he loved softball, Dallas Cowboys football and golf. He was known to be a master of the backyard BBQ grill.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Blake and Mabel Bills; and one brother, Arthur Gene Bills.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sheila Pierce-Bills, of Paris, Texas; sons, Delon Flowers and wife, Rosie, of Dallas, Texas, Dontavius Hurd, of Keller, Texas; daughters, Rayn Hayden, of Paris, Texas and Jerrica Scott, of Paris, Texas; mother-in-law, Fannie Pierce; sister-in-law, Debra Al-asa’d; nephew, D.J. Pierce; also five grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
condolences to the family may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
