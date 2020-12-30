Jimmie Christine Watson, 87, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Jimmie, the daughter of John Henry Harvell and Lura Naomi Gallaher Harvell, was born on Aug. 22, 1933, in McKinney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; several brothers and sisters, including Billy Harvell and C. W. Gallaher and wife, Betty; a special great-grandchild, Little Dylan (Peanut) Watson; the love of her life, Woody Watson Sr., whom she married at the age of 15, and the father of her three children; a daughter, Linda Jane LaForge and husband, Larry; a son-in-law, Earl Ingram; a granddaughter, Marce LaForge; and her dear step-dad, Bill Lawley.
Survivors include one daughter, Wanda Jo Ingram, of Paris; one son, Woody Mack Watson Jr., of Paris; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jeanine Harvell; along with many nieces, nephews, friends and Ben Holland whom she called her adopted son.
She loved her Lord, her family, her friends and her church home.
She always enjoyed doing for others and always had a smile for everyone. Jimmie enjoyed being known as Nanny and loved reading her Bible. She enjoyed working with people at the nursing home where she gave medicine for 24 years before having to retire due to health reasons. She loved living at Golden Acres Retirement Center where she was loved by everyone.
Jimmie put God first and loved telling people about him. She loved her pastor, the Rev. Robert Myre and his wife, Donna, and her church family at the United Pentecostal Church.
“When God Needed A Faded Rose” by Linda J. Watson-LaForge
As God was walking thru his garden
“He must have come upon an empty space”
As God then looked down from Heaven
“He must have seen your once rosy but now age faded face”
As god wrapped his loving arms around you and so gently lifted you up
“He must have known you were in need of a lasting rest”
As God walked thru his garden he came upon your again
Rosy and now shining face
“He must have known you were ready to take your
Heavenly Place”
As God and all his “Garden Angels”, know
On earth you worked oh so hard and faced many a
Trial and test
“He must have known when he came for you he picked
The very best”
As God only know we never took the time to tell you
You will always be “Our Cherished Rose”
It so deeply broke our hearts and left us with such pain
“He must have known you were not going all alone
Because a part of us went with you “MOM”
The day God called you home”
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
