The MAU Workforce Solutions team at Kimberly-Clark is hosting instant interviews every Wednesday during September.
General labor positions have received a 10% pay increase. After 30 days as a general laborer, there are promotional opportunities for qualified candidates to become forklift operators or machine operators. That means an additional 20% pay increase in 30 days. These positions do not require a high school diploma or GED to apply.
Attend the MAU at Kimberly-Clark hiring event any Wednesday during September at 2466 Farm Road 137, Paris. Instant interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Qualified candidates will attend orientation the same day as the event and start working as soon as the next day. Candidates are asked to bring two forms of ID and direct deposit information. If direct deposit information is not available, MAU candidates will receive a pay card at orientation. Attendees are required to wear a mask at the event.
For those who are uncomfortable interviewing in-person, MAU offers a virtual option by filling out a form. An MAU representative will reach out at their earliest convenience. Visit www.mau.com/paris-event for information.
