Covid-19 has taken a particularly heavy toll on America’s minority populations. Black and Hispanic people are three times more likely than white people to require hospitalization when ill with Covid-19, and they are two times more likely to die, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Native Americans are two and a half times more likely to die from Covid-19, and they are nearly four times more likely than white Americans to be hospitalized.
Robert High, president of the Paris Chapter of the NAACP, confirmed the trend with local health officials. After seeing a lack of people of color at the city’s weekly vaccination clinics, High will lead the NAACP in undertaking a community service project to get more people a Covid-19 vaccine.
“We realize that getting an appointment for the vaccine shot is difficult, and most organizations giving the Covid shot require you to sign up online,” High said. “A lot of seniors cannot navigate a computer and have difficulty signing up on vaccine appointment sites.”
The NAACP has teamed up with Dr. Amanda Green, Paris Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer, and local health officials to bring two vaccination clinics to Paris’s Black community. One will be in a major church while the other will be at NAACP headquarters, 1490 Fitzhugh Ave., High said. The clinics will take place Saturday, March 27. Those interested in receiving a vaccine are asked to call 903-784-8728 to set a time. Transportation will be provided, if needed.
The NAACP will require an accurate count of needed doses, High said. While additional information is required for the appointment in addition to date of birth and address, that will be collected as people arrive.
“This is a community service project of the Paris Chapter of the NAACP as a focus point assisting with Covid disease prevention and treatment,” High said.
The most recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows a racial disparity between vaccine recipients in Texas. The state’s population is 41% white, yet white people account for 50% of given vaccinations through Monday, the foundation reports. Twenty five percent of vaccinations have gone to Hispanic people although they are 40% of the state’s population, and Black people, who are 12% of the population, have received 8% of available vaccinations.
