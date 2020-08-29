Good morning, Red River Valley!
Here it is, the end of August, and we have end-of-August type weather in store for the weekend. Friday was hot, and today will be similar - only hotter. That's right, Mother Nature will give us a sunny day with a high near 99, and as winds from the south continue to pump that warm Gulf moisture into the atmosphere, we'll see our heat index value get as high as 110 degrees. That's hot enough for our heat advisory to remain in place through at least 7 p.m. tonight.
There is a slight chance, 20%, of a shower or thunderstorm tonight between 8 and 11 p.m. We'll see some increasing clouds overnight as the low falls to around 76 degrees. Winds will continue from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
It is possible we'll see the heat advisory extended at least one more day as Sunday's forecast includes a mostly sunny day with a high near 96 and a heat index value as high as 105. Sunday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 76.
Rain chances return in earnest on Monday, up to a 40% chance after 8 a.m. But it's still a few days out and that could change either way.
Stay cool, stay hydrated and enjoy your weekend!
