Clyde E. Scott, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2021.
Clyde was born on Feb. 14, 1947, in Paris, Texas to E.L. and Ira Lee Scott.
He was the eldest of three children and graduated from Paris High School in 1965. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M at Commerce).
Clyde owned Desert Eagle Distributing, an Anheuser Busch wholesale, from 1992 to 2008, which also operated warehouses in El Paso, Texas, Alpine, Texas and Roswell, New Mexico. Prior to that, he was owner of convenience stores throughout South Texas that he grew one by one over a 10-year period and sold in 1988. Clyde was the President of the 65th Norwest Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas in 1998 and was active on various boards throughout his life.
Clyde met his wife, Pauline in 1998 and they married in 2005 and shared 16 years of marriage.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, E.L. and Ira Lee Scott; his younger son, Bradley C. Scott.
He is survived by his son, Bryan C. Scott (Briony), of The Woodlands, Texas. Both sons are from a previous marriage. Clyde is also survived by his beloved wife, Pauline; his son that he raised with Pauline, Matthew Ray Lopez (Victoria), of Austin, Texas; his grandchildren, Jessica Scott, of Austin, Texas and Bryson and Brilynn Scott, of The Woodlands, Texas; his sisters, Lois Ward (Danny) and Joyce Exum (Jimmy), all of Paris, Texas; numerous, nephews and nieces. Clyde also leaves behind his in-laws, Raymond and Mary Dolores Sanchez, of Roswell, New Mexico; and his extended family on Pauline’s side of their family.
Clyde loved to spend time with his wife and dogs and play his guitars.
Clyde will be remembered the most for his happy and positive attitude, his caring and loving way that he treated each person he encountered, but most important for the love and devotion he expressed towards his wife, Pauline and their dogs, in the years that they were together.
Clyde enjoyed fishing and visiting with his friends in Mississippi. Clyde was loved by so many and will never be forgotten.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and capacity loads, a Private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary in Scottsdale, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation online at www.glioblastomafoundation.org or by mail at P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, or Hospice of the Valley, Sherman Home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
