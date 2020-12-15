DEC. 11 to DEC. 15
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Dec. 11
1:06 to 1:16 p.m., 210 Stone Ave.
Dec. 12
3:10 to 3:13 a.m., 5500 CR 12650.
Dec. 14
1:34 to 1:48 p.m., 805 42nd St. SE.
2:55 to 3:17 p.m., 1622 W. Houston St.
5:08 to 5:24 p.m., 115 27th St. NE.
Grass/Brush Fire
Dec. 11
11:17 to 11:32 a.m., 3400 S. Church St.
11:02 to 11:56 p.m., 1100 13th St. NW.
First Responder-Paris
Dec. 11
9:35 to 9:46 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
11:15 a.m., to 12:06 p.m., 3055 Oak Creek Drive.
2:18 to 2:28 p.m., 2060 Walker St.
3:08 to 3:18 p.m., 1846 E. Booth St.
3:09 to 3:31 p.m., 814 1st St. SW.
4:02 to 4:22 p.m., 208 BTW/PHA.
5:04 to 5:15 p.m., 400 FR 194.
5:38 to 5:46 p.m., 3425 Fargo Drive.
8:43 to 9 p.m., 505 32ns St. NE.
Nov. 12
10:57 to 11:15 a.m., 2805 Bonham St.
1:09 to 1:32 p.m., 355 3rd St. NW.
8:23 to 8:40 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
9:36 to 9:53 p.m., 2193 E. Cherry St.
Dec. 13
12:18 to 12:32 a.m., 3281 Hubbard St.
4:43 to 5 a.m., 658 3rd St. NW.
6:37 to 656 p.m., CR 36000/Highway 82 W.
Dec. 14
9:10 to 9:22 a.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
1:39 to 1:44 p.m., 3400 Robin Road.
Dec. 15
1 to 2:28 a.m., 2247 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Dec. 11
10:04 to 10:31 p.m., 1300 Clarksville St.
Dec. 12
8:58 to 9:35 p.m., 800 N. Main St.
Dec. 13
7:42 to 7:54 p.m., 1235 NE Loop 286.
Dec. 14
3:07 to 3:34 p.m., 500 E. Neagle Ave.
5:51 to 6:04 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Dec. 11
11:26 to 11:35 a.m., 2430 N.Main St.
Public Service
Dec. 11
11:50 a.m., to 12:04 p.m., 2235 E. Cherry St.
12:10 to 1:09 p.m., 1175 22nd St. SE.
Dec. 12
10:52 to 11:07 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
Dec. 13
1:10 to 1:20 p.m., 2585 Old Bonham Road.
Dec. 14
11:52 a.m. to 12:13 p.m., 1840 Harrison Ave.
1:55 to 2:12 p.m., 2900 Brandyn St.
Out of Service
Dec. 13
8:41 to 10:35 a.m., 3250 C. Church St.
