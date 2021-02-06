Adam Joudeh, a third-grade student at Aaron Parker Elementary, placed second in the second-third grade poster category of the Lamar Soil and Water Conservation District contest.
Adam is one of North Lamar’s online students and was presented a $30 check virtually by his principal Kristin Hughes. His artwork will go on to compete at an area competition.
The theme this year is “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities.”
