Lamar County Arrest Report for Oct. 24, 2021

OCT. 21 TO OCT. 23

Paris Police Department

Kevin Wayne Justice, 43: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 grams, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram. 

Jayla Monique King, 21: Motion to adjudicate guilt/robbery (two counts), motion to adjudicate guilt/abandon/endanger a child with intent/knowledge or reckless/criminal neglect.

Joy Beth Enlow. 45: Possession of a controlled sugstance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Ezekiel Sanchez Simmons, 34: Notion to revoke/criminal mischief, $100 to $750.

Harvey Owen Gill, 64: Criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.

Domienek Antwar Reed, 31: Criminal mishcief, $100 to $750, assault causing bodily injury/family member, terroristic threat of family/household. Alyssa Haley Thoms, 30: judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.

Lamar County Sheriff's Office

Joseph Koal Milner, 22: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.

Craig Alan Ray, 44: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more.

Johnathon Chad Lind, 46: Violation of parole.

Constable Precinct 5

Jennifer Renee Dozier, 39: Criminal mischief, $2,500 to $30,000. 