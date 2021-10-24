For the record cuffs

OCT. 21 TO OCT. 23

Paris Police Department

Kevin Wayne Justice, 43: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 grams, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Jayla Monique King, 21: Motion to adjudicate guilt/robbery (two counts), motion to adjudicate guilt/abandon/endanger a child with intent/knowledge or reckless/criminal neglect.

Joy Beth Enlow. 45: Possession of a controlled sugstance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Ezekiel Sanchez Simmons, 34: Notion to revoke/criminal mischief, $100 to $750.

Harvey Owen Gill, 64: Criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.

Domienek Antwar Reed, 31: Criminal mishcief, $100 to $750, assault causing bodily injury/family member, terroristic threat of family/household.

Alyssa Haley Thoms, 30: judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Koal Milner, 22: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.

Craig Alan Ray, 44: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more.

Johnathon Chad Lind, 46: Violation of parole.

Constable Precinct 5

Jennifer Renee Dozier, 39: Criminal mischief, $2,500 to $30,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.