Norma Lawrence Staples, 90, passed away on Jan. 11, 2021, at Paris Medical Center.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, Jan. 16, starting with a visitation at noon, chapel service at 1 p.m., followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Fry Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Norma was born on Oct. 7, 1930, outside of Charleston, Texas, in Delta County, to the late Dora and Charles Edgar Lawrence.
She went to grade school and high school in Paris and graduated from Paris Junior College.
She married Robert Bruce (Bob) Staples Jr. on April 7, 1951 in Paris. He preceded her in death in March of 2007.
She and Bob formerly owned Staples Jewelry Store and were in the rental business for years. She loved fishing and bridge, and at one time raised horses. Norma was also the Texas Tennis State Champion in Women’s Singles representing Paris High School in 1948. She went on to compete at the Nationals in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was ranked #27 nationally that year.
Norma’s faith in Christ as her Savior was important to her and she spent many hours hosting Bible and prayer groups through the years in her home on Audubon Rd. She was also close to numerous nieces and nephews. She loved their phone calls and visits and would talk for hours about early life growing up with their parents in Paris.
Norma is survived by her children, a daughter, Brenda and husband, Joseph Weber LtGen USMC (Ret), of Round Top, Texas; two sons, R. Bruce Staples and wife, Patti, of Paris and Larry Staples and wife, Leah, from Odessa, Texas; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are Clint Weber and wife, Heather and their daughter, Betsy, of Ft Worth, Texas, Julie Sawyer and husband, Blake and their daughters, Annalee, Caroline, Margaret and their son, Joe, of Brenham, Texas, Anna Eisenlohr and husband, Chris and their children Emily and Graham, of Dallas, Texas, Robert Staples and wife, Taylor and their son, Pierson, of Ft Worth,Texas and from Odessa, Texas, Eric Evenson and wife, Sandy and their children, Caleb, Kameron and Trent and Garen Mayfield and Shala Dennis and husband, Rickey and their children, Crystal Leatherwood and Courtney Oneal.
Norma was preceded in death by a brother, W. T. Lawrence; and sisters, Charlene Lawrence Thompson, Evalee Lawrence Lowry Stone, Dochia Lawrence Nix and Nina Lawrence Newell.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Spring Lake Assisted Living and Waterford Hospice Signature Home Health for their loving care and friendship.
Online condolences may be sent to the Staples family at fry-gibbs.com.
