Marianne Haney Jack, 93, departed for her heavenly home on Nov. 7, 2021.
Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home
Chapel, with the Rev. Wade White officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Chapel one hour prior to the service time.
Marianne was born in Hobart, Oklahoma on Nov. 14, 1927 to Buster and Goldie Haney.
She graduated from Friona High School in 1944. She married her children’s father, Clifford Beavers, in Dimmit, Texas following his return from the Army in 1946.
She was a faithful servant of her Lord, Jesus, whom she met at an early age while the family resided in Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl years. They moved to the panhandle of Texas soon after where her father became a farmer.
Marianne graduated from Plainview Nursing School in 1960 and began her lifelong dream of being able to help and serve people in need. She worked at the hospital in Plainview upon graduation, later working for several doctors. In 1971, she moved to Paris, Texas with her two daughters and immediately went to work for St. Joseph’s Hospital where, in 1973, she met her future husband John Jack. They were married on June 8, 1974.
She had a knack for art and John convinced her to retire from nursing and start art lessons. She began her studies with a local Paris art class held in a friend’s home. She then enrolled and attended the Dmitri Vail School of Art in Richardson, Texas where she learned how to paint portraits. She was best known for her landscapes and renditions of wildlife.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buster and Goldie Haney; two brothers, Lavon Haney and Gail Haney; sister, Zola Jackson; first husband, Clifford Beavers; and husband, John Jack; and step-son, Michael Jack.
She is survived by her children, Pam Prince and husband, Mike; son, Darrell Beavers; and Dede Thomas and husband, David; her brother, Roy Haney; and sister, Doris Dorsett; three grandchildren, Laurisa Prince, Dru Thomas and Shanna Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Derrick Thomas, Dylan Thomas, Sydney Thomas and Katherine Prince; two great-great-grandchildren, Myles and Mollie Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Casket bearers will be her son, her grandsons and her sons-in-law.
In lieu of usual floral memorials, the family requests memorials be made in Marianne’s name to the church of your choice.
