JAN. 8 to JAN. 12
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
Jan. 8
2:15 to 2:25 p.m., 322 Lamar Ave.
2:23 to 2:25 p.m., 1209 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Fire
Jan. 9
5:58 to 6:10 a.m., 3215 N. Main St.
Jan. 11
11:07 to 11:09 a.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.
First Responder
Jan. 8
6:42 to 7:06 a.m., 505 Grand Ave.
10:44 to 11:11 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
1:57 to 2:08 p.m., 540 Fitzhugh Ave.
2:36 to 2:44 p.m., 2329 W. Austin St.
5:12 to 6:01 p.m., 4262 Castlegate Drive.
5:50 to 6:11 p.m., 6780 Collier Drive.
5:56 to 6:19 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
11:51 p.m. to 12:16 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
Jan. 9
9:04 to 9:35 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
9:48 to 10 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
11:17 to 11:34 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
Jan. 10
7:45 to 8:11 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
9:04 to 9:35 a.m., 650 Bonham St.
8:28 to 8:45 p.m., Lamar Ave.
8:58 to 9:11 p.m., 1175 Pine Bluff St.
Jan. 11
10:48 to 11:03 a.m., 1344 W. Austin St.
5:38 to 5:56 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jan. 8
8 to 8:16 a.m., 36 N. Plaza.
Jan. 9
5:03 to 5:19 a.m., 6895 Highway 271 S.
Jan. 11
3:30 to 3:53 p.m., 1600 NE Loop 296.
7:32 to 7:32 p.m., 3100 SE. Loop 286.
Haz-Mat Incident
Jan. 8
9:25 to 9:32 p.m., 1955 38th St. NE.
Jan. 9
9:53 to 10:13 p.m., 125 41st St. SW.
Jan. 10
6:19 to 6:31 p.m., 2440 Hubbard St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Jan. 8
5:10 to 5:24 p.m., 3rd Street NW/West Houston Street.
Public Service
Jan. 8
11:13 to 11:25 a.m., 100 W. Neagle Ave.
Jan. 9
9:50 to 10:03 a.m., 3750 Castlegate Drive.
11:40 to 11:51 a.m., 5th Street SE/East Austin Street.
12:02 to 12:16 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
10:05 to 10:13 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
Jan. 10
7:54 to 8:06 p.m., 974 Cedar St.
