Wolfgang Paul Nuernberg, 76, of Reno, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his home.
A visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Paul was born in West Germany to Helene and Paul Nuernberg on Sept. 29, 1944. He came to America at the age of 24, where he met his beautiful wife, Linda. He served in the United States Army for two years. Paul’s career at Kimberly Clark spanned a number of years before his retirement in April of 2008.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Linda; son, Bryan and wife, Amanda Nuernberg; daughter, Donna Nuernberg; and three grandchildren, Megan Nuernberg, Jakob Nuernberg, and Taylor Short; along with a host of friends and extended family.
Paul loved guns, guitars, politics and studying the history of warfare. He was a handyman and was always working around the house on projects.
