County employees and elected officials may receive as much as a $3,000 across-the-board pay increase in the coming year’s budget according to on-going discussions taking place at Lamar County Commissioners’ Court.
The court is expected to make a final decision today on the county’s salary order to be included in a proposed budget to be published July 29.
A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled Aug. 15 with a final public hearing set for Aug. 22. The 2022-2023 fiscal year begins Sept. 1.
In the meantime, the court awaits a property tax certified appraisal roll from the Lamar County Appraisal District Office before discussions begin on a proposed tax rate to support the county budget. Both the budget and tax rate are to be adopted Aug. 22.
Before turning to budget discussions during Monday’s roughly six-hour meeting, commissioners gave approval to two new housing subdivisions, okayed tax incentives for a Habitat for Humanity house to be built using the City of Paris’ 5 in 5 Housing In-Fill Program guidelines and approved a seven-year descending tax abatement for a proposed new industry known by the project name Rocket X currently in negotiations with the Paris Economic Development Corp.
The new housing additions, one to be located northwest of Paris off Highway 79, is to contain 16 lots and the other, located southwest of Paris off Highway 82 West, is to consist of 24 lots. Court approval came with the condition that neither subdivision would cause drainage problems on nearby county roads and that both would include a private road not maintained by the county.
Commissioners approved new health insurance rates with the Texas Association of Counties to include a 5.9% increase for medical/prescription drug coverage.
The increase will cost the county an additional $112,525 to provide a $1,000 deductible plan for employees.
In other business, the court approved a $891,504 contract with Integrity Steel for the replacement of jail doors at the sheriff’s department, approved a $6,500 contract with DebtBook to assist the county with new audit requirements and voted to keep the 14.45 % county contribution rate to the Texas County & District Retirement System.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.