Nic Huber is the newest member of The Paris News editorial staff, joining the newsroom as its primary news reporter.
Nic Huber joined the staff after spending several years in journalism, including work in heavy heavy metal public relations where he has worked with bands and brands such as Black Sabbath, Ghost, Lamb of God, Taco Bell, M=TV/VH1, SXSW Comedy and others.
Huber’s music writing has appeared in newspapers, magazines and websites across the U.S, including Dallas Observer, Heavy.com and New Noise Magazine.
He also has extensive experience as a news reporter, with hard-hitting journalism appearing in the Longview News-Journal, Washington Times, Macon Telegraph and others, including Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, a Georgia newspaper founded by county-namesake Mirabeau B. Lamar.
A former pro gamer, he began his career in journalism by writing for the now-defunct eSports website GotFrag.com before joining music website Metal Injection in 2011.
“Nic has lots of experience in the journalism world, both in delivering hard-hitting news reporting, and more feature-based writing in the music scene,” managing editor Tommy Culkin said. “Both of those are valuable, and I expect him to do great things with the paper.
“He’s also a native of the area, and is deeply attuned to the local community, which is always a huge benefit for any reporter," he said.
