Paris City Council may take action on an 18-month tax abatement dispute with Paris Regional Medical Center when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
In December 2018, the city ended a 10-year, $27.2 million abatement awarded in 2013 and charged the medical center $1.1 million for taxes and interest owed. The medical center filed litigation to block the action. Both Paris Regional and the City of Paris have declined comment since 2018, and councilors have met several times in closed meetings without taking action.
The council also is expected to appoint either Casey Jordan or Gary Savage to the District 3 seat vacated in early June by the resignation of Benny Plata, and Paula Portugal as Council representative on the Paris Economic Development Corp. board as nominated by its directors.
Other agenda items include public hearings on zoning change requests in the 4000 block of 19th NW Street, 3000 block of Clarksville Street, and 800 Lamar Ave.; action on an agreement with an engineering firm to continue work on the wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation; possible action to repeal an amendment to the smoking ordinance; extension of the mayor’s declaration of a local disaster relating to the Covid-19 pandemic; reimbursement of the Paris/Lamar County Health district for Covid-19 expenses.
