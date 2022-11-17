Anacleto Balaoing “Lito” Fuentecilla, 92, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a Mass of Christian Burial for 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Gavin Vaverek officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Columbarium of Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. There will be a reception for the family and friends at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church following the cemetery service.
Mr. Fuentecilla, the son of Luis Fuentecilla and Carmen Balaoing Fuentecilla, was born on July 20, 1930, in San Felipe, Zambales, Philippines.
He graduated from San Felipe High School in the Philippines in 1953 and Araneta University in Manila, Philippines in 1957. He worked as an Agriculture Extension Technologist with the Department of Agriculture in San Felipe, Zambales, Philippines, and was the Officer In Charge at The Development Bank of Philippines, Zamboanga City, Philippines, where he retired.
Lito was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Rufina Marifosque, Maxima Abeleda, Alfredo Fuentecilla, Solidad Aquimatang, Angel Fuentecilla, and Teodora Flores.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Luz Fuentecilla; two daughters, Tjerelyn “T.J.” Gorley, and husband, Marvin, and Anna Dodson and husband, David; one son, Joseph Floyd Fuentecilla and wife, Ann; a sister, Anita Dagdag; grandchildren, Jettz Fuentecilla, Joshua Dodson, Adrienne Dodson and Danielle Dodson; and four great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.