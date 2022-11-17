Anacleto Balaoing “Lito” Fuentecilla

Anacleto Balaoing “Lito” Fuentecilla, 92, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a Mass of Christian Burial for 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Gavin Vaverek officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Columbarium of Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. There will be a reception for the family and friends at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church following the cemetery service.

