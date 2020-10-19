A Paris police officer reportedly heard gunshots in the area of the 1200 block 6th Street SE at 10:15 p.m. Friday. The officer saw a vehicle leaving that area and made a traffic stop.
The driver was arrested for possession of suspected marijuana and the passenger, 39-year-old Brandon Eugene Cary, of Paris, had a small caliber handgun.
Police said Cary was also found to be a convicted felon and was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was placed in Lamar County Jail and released later the same day.
Man jailed for burglary
At 11:34 p.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to a burglary in progress in the 2100 block of Church Street. The owner of the business told police that he had caught Jacob Ross Hunter, 32, of Paris, inside the business.
Hunter was arrested and officers said they located property that belonged to the business inside his clothing. Hunter was charged with burglary of a building and later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 177 calls for service and arrested 7 people over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.