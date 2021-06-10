Paris Education Foundation handed out scholarships recently in a ceremony at Paris High School.
The 2021 recipients and the scholarship they received are: Zeara Alexander — Irene and Floyd Weger, Alysabeth Andoe — PHS Crime Stoppers, Cecilia Avalos — Mary Tankursley, Lauren Avery — Elaine Ballard and Champions of 1930’s through 1960’s, Parker Benson — Charles Taylor and Tom Wells, Rekaya Black — Thomas S. Justiss, Parker Bolton — Norris Ballard, Beau Brazeal — Loren Stephens, Bailee Brown — PHS Crime Stoppers, Ashlyn Callihan — Frank Homer, McKenzie Carlton — Paris Education Foundation/Texas Tomorrow Fund, Brandi Cary — Pat Barbee, Jessica Cervantes — Thomas S. Justiss, Matthew Covarrubias — Jim Brunette, Amyrani Davis — Stan Avery, Harrison England — Steve Nash and Virgie Toye, Canaan Evans — Hardy Moore, Ryan Evans — Nell and Raymond Armstrong, Payton Fowler — Officer Robert Milton, Sidney Frierson — PEF and East Paris Elementary School, Jimena Garcia — Nell and Raymond Armstrong, Treasure Garvin — Pamela Jean Kyle, Hannah Gibbons — Marvin Gibbs, Kellan Gibson — Robert High, Kaiya Gilbreath — Rosemary Garret Welch/John Welch Jr., Atajdren Gill — Pat Barbee, Edwin Gonzales — Zoe White Rains, Shakia Hobbs — James P. Scott, Bryce Hollje — Pat Barbee, Troy Jones — Loren Stephens, Abagail Lawson — Ron and Dottie Billman, LeighAnn Lindsey — Dr. James L. Clifford and Raymond Berry, Grant Lowry — Jerry Bawcum, Harmony Ludyen — Rachel and Judge Henry Braswell, Corbin Martin — Larry Wayne Pulliam and Ruth Ann and Gene Stallings, Ashjwanae Mickens — Thomas S. Justiss, Brianna Molina — Imy and Bobby Walters, Daniela Ortega — Lamar County Headstart, Grace Perry — Paris Education Foundation, Z’Quavious Porter — Ginna and Dr. Larry Walker, Nyelli Rios — Thomas S. Justiss, Mikaila Rogers — Barbara Hagood Kohls Memorial, Class of 1966 and Raymond E. Berry, Lisseth Salazar—Diaz — Thelma Crook Johnson/Mattie Belle Crook, Savanna Sandor — Thomas S. Justiss, Sydney Shiver — Joan Mathis/Kermit and June Reese, Chandler Sikes — Paul Chelius, Jesse Simpson — Thomas Justiss Elementary PTO, Aliyah Smith — Zoe White Rains, Allyssa Standifer — Pamela Jean Kyle and Class of 1967, Meredith Stone — Association of Texas Professional Educators, Arthur “Ryan” Tijerina — Eddie Clement and Dee Cunningham, Nicole Tijerina — Eddie Clement, Brandon Tullos — Pat Barbee, Keshawn Wallace — Paris Education Foundation and Berry, Barnett, Fagan and Lively, Travis Walter — J.T. Davis/Jeff Davis, Clairah White — Dr. Donald Lewis, Mi’Nea Williams — Martha and Gordon Strom and Mary and Paul Harmon.
Due to the generosity of its donors and successful fundraisers, Paris Education Foundation has awarded $2,040,444 in student scholarships since 1989. To find out more about how you can help, visit their website at http://pariseducationfoundation.org/.
