Norwood Family Dental joins Lamar County Chamber of Commerce
Dr. John Norwood cut the red ribbon March 24 in celebration of his business becoming a member of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. He was joined by his staff, Chamber ambassadors and several Paris-area business representatives. Norwood Familiy Dental is at 375 Stone Ave. in Paris.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Klark Byrd/The Paris News

