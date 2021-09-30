Residents lined up along Lamar Avenue between Loop 286 and 33rd Street Southeast on Sunday as part of the 2018 National Life Chain. At the supply canopy, Janet Sullivan said the National Life Chain takes place the first Sunday in October. Participants are invited to stand in designated areas for about 90 minutes of prayer while holding pro-life sign messages.
Local pro-life supporters will join others from across the nation from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday for the 34th annual National Life Chain.
Participants will stand for 90 minutes of prayer for the nation and for the end of abortion in front of Paris First Assembly of God Church and along Lamar Avenue, according to information provided by local coordination center Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in cooperation with Paris Pregnancy Center and Right to Life of East Texas.
“Stand with thousands of pro-lifers throughout the USA and Canada and you’ll be a light in a darkened world as you help put an end to abortion through prayer,” states a Life Chain brochure.
Participants are encouraged to come rain or shine and bring water, lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers. Social distancing is encouraged with groups of prayer warriors asked to stand 25 to 30 feet apart.
The first Life Chain was built in 1987 by Please Let Me Live, a small pro-life ministry in Yuba City, California, with 2,500 Christians holding “Abortion Kills Chilren” signs on both sides of the street, according to lifechain.org. Since then, more than 2,000 Life Chains have been organized across the United States and Canada.
