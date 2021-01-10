Paris Junior College has scholarships available for students to use in the spring semester, but applicants should take action now to gain funding for classes that begin Monday.
PJC is offering face-to-face, interactive video, hybrid and online classes so students may best meet their educational needs.
New students need to apply for admission to PJC, either by contacting apply@parisjc.edu or filling out the online form atparisjc.edu/apply. Returning students may contact their Student Success Coach to sign up for classes, or they may email counseling@parisjc.edu. Learn more about and apply for PJC scholarships at parisjc.edu/scholarships.
PJC will also be hosting One and Done Registration Days at all locations:
• Today at the Paris campus, Rheudasil Learning Center, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (2400 Clarksville St., Paris)
• Saturday all locations, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For questions, call 903-782-0425 in Paris, 903-454-9333 in Greenville and 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.