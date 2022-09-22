The angels came to escort Mary Ackley, 92, to her heavenly home on Sept. 20, 2022.
Mary Alice Mixon Ackley was born on April 6, 1930 in Pampa, Texas to Minnie and William Sam Mixon, but was raised by her mother and step-father, Vade Sharp.
She has two sisters and a brother, Charene White and husband, Dale, of Denton, Texas, Loyce McKee, of Tennessee and Royce Mixon and wife, Luisa, of Paris, Texas.
She married her sweetheart, Clarence Charles “CC” Ackley, on Oct. 5, 1946. Upon his death in 2004, they had been married for 57 years.
Their first child, Dr. Dale Ackley, was born on Jan. 3, 1949. In 1967, Mary and Charles adopted Gayle, followed by Lonny a year later.
Dale went to be with the Lord on Jan. 26, 2022. His wife, Kathy, resides in Fresno, California. Gayle Ackley Collard and husband, Brad Collard and Lonny Ackley and wife, Dawn Ackley reside in Paris, Texas.
Mary is also survived by five grandchildren, Jim Ackley and wife, Michelle, of Fresno, California, Jason Ackley, of Yakima, Washington, Dr. Brittany Ackley, of Texarkana, Arkansas, Mallory Ackley North and husband, Caleb North, of Paris, Texas and Payton Barrios, of Paris, Texas. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ackley Solorio and husband, Michael, of Fresno, California, Bradley James Ackley, of Fresno, California, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Ackley, of Washington and Joey Ackley, of Washington.
She graduated from Mobeetie High School in 1947.
She and her husband, The Rev. Charles, pastored and evangelized for years and eventually settled in Rancho Cordova, California. She played the piano, accordion and sang. She then worked as a telephone operator for the Pacific Bell Telephone Company. Soon after that, she and her husband owned and operated Cordova Jewelers in Rancho Cordova for almost 20 years. In 1982 they moved to Paris, Texas where they continued their ministry.
Mary spent several years sewing for JC Penney. Later, she and her husband opened their home to caring for elderly women in the form of assisted living. She enjoyed sewing, playing games like Aggravation and Uno with her friends, putting together jigsaw puzzles with her grandchildren, but most importantly she delighted in serving others.
She was a member of Paris Church of God for 40 years. We now transfer her membership to the heavenly tabernacle in glory.
For the last two decades of her life, she lived with and was cared for by her brother, Royce Mixon and his wife, Luisa.
She will be remembered as a faithful wife, mother, grandmother “Mema”, great-grandmother, sister, friend and prayer warrior. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Meadowbrook Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to service time on Friday.
Pallbearers will be Payton Barrios, Caleb North, Dalton Gilliam, Cannon Kent, Garrett Young, and Stosh Skinner.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.