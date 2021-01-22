Patsy Lou Hoffman, 81, of Blossom, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Patsy, the daughter of Jerrol Ray and Bertha Mae Chennault Ray, was born on Nov. 15, 1939.
Patsy sold Avon for a number of years. She was a homemaker and always kept a spotless house and prepared wonderful meals for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray Hoffman; three sons, Tim Henry, Danny Hoffman and Dusty Hoffman; three grandchildren, Sammy Cullum, Courtney Upchurch and Kyle Upchurch; and one sister, Martha Cummings.
Survivors include four daughters, Kathy Upchurch, Tammy Cullum and husband, Sammy, Tena Gee and husband, Randy and Melissa Henry, all of Blossom; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Geraldine Harris, Bonnie Fields, James Ray and wife, Darlene, Charles Ray and wife, Shirley, Lloyd Ray and wife, Martha and Jerry Ray; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
