Helen Nadine Faulkner Holman, 89 of Paris, joined her Heavenly Father on Feb. 1, 2021.
Funeral services have been set for Friday at 12 noon at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1932 in Dunbar, Oklahoma, to George W. Faulkner and Mary Viola Faulkner.
Nadine attended school in Grant, Oklahoma but moved to Paris where she graduated from high school. Although she spent much of her life in Paris, part of her life was spent in Nacogdoches where she worked for Stephen F. Austin State University in the University Police Department and Ground-Transportation.
Nadine was an excellent seamstress and her children and grandchildren benefited from that talent. It was important to her that she support her children by being a Girl Scout Leader, cheering from the sidelines at baseball games, or running from school to school to see their events.
Nadine loved to sing and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church choir here in Paris for many years. She still remembered the words to most of the old hymns. She loved the Lord and tried to instill that in her children. Her legacy to her family is her love of music and her love for the Lord. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her eldest sister, Nora Edgar, of Ohio; her children, Helen Robinson and husband, Tim, of Rowlett, Ken Holman and wife, Diane, of Paris, Susan Chandler and husband, David, of Nacogdoches, Jan Graves and husband, Gordon, of Nacogdoches, Larry Holman and wife, Debbie, of Paris, Bob Holman and wife, Becky, of Paris, Gina Beggs and husband, Bill, of Hawkins, Lynn Griffin and fiancé, Ronny Michael, of Paris; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Roger Holman; and seven of her siblings.
Online condolences may be sent to the Holman family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.