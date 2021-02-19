The Paris-Lamar County Health District this week did not receive its 1,000 first doses and 400 second doses of Covid-19 vaccine as allocated by the state due to the inclement weather and poor road conditions. However, Paris Regional Medical Center transferred 590 doses to the health district for use this weekend, officials said.
The health district should receive 2,400 doses from the state in the coming week, to include those held up by the weather and another 1,000 for the regular weekly allotment, executive director Gina Prestridge. The health district is considered a vaccine hub by the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, and as such, it receives 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week.
Paris's vaccine clinic usually takes place on Fridays at the Love Civic Center, but Prestridge said it is scheduled for Saturday this week, again citing the weather. The local call center will call those on its list to reschedule for next Friday and Saturday appointments, including second doses recipients who were due today.
"Reminder that 2nd doses can be given up to 6 weeks after the first and still be 100% effective," the City of Paris stated in a Facebook post announcing the delay.
COVID VACCINE CLINIC UPDATE Due to the weather and circumstances beyond our control, the PLHD did not receive the 1000...Posted by City of Paris-Municipality on Thursday, February 18, 2021
The post also states the call center will begin calling up to 1,800 more recipients on the waiting list for scheduling Feb. 26 and 27.
"Thank you for your patience and please remember to answer your phone even if it says Unknown Caller during the day Friday," the post states.
Sign up for the Covid-19 vaccination online at paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist, or call 903-737-4167 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon.
Weather also contributed to delaying Fannin County's Covid-19 vaccine clinic, which had been scheduled for Wednesday. Appointments are being rescheduled to Thursday at the same time and location.
Officials were attempting to call recipients, but storm related connectivity issues may have prevented contact. Residents are encouraged to check the Fannin County website, co.fannin.tx.us, for emergency updates. The call center is available at from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 903-583-2189.
