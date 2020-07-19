Detroit FFA will host a Paint the Town event on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Detroit Veteran’s Park.
The FFA and Jr. FFA chapter is asking members to help paint the rail around the Detroit Veteran’s park and Walking Track as part of its “Leaving a Legacy” community service project.
The rail will be painted Detroit Eagle Blue in support of the school.
Awards, metals and certificates for the 2019-20 FFA and Jr. FFA members will also be handed out due to the Spring Banquet being cancelled.
Hot dogs and homemade ice cream will be available.
