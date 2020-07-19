City of Detroit

City of Detroit

 City photo

Detroit FFA will host a Paint the Town event on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Detroit Veteran’s Park.

The FFA and Jr. FFA chapter is asking members to help paint the rail around the Detroit Veteran’s park and Walking Track as part of its “Leaving a Legacy” community service project.

The rail will be painted Detroit Eagle Blue in support of the school.

Awards, metals and certificates for the 2019-20 FFA and Jr. FFA members will also be handed out due to the Spring Banquet being cancelled.

Hot dogs and homemade ice cream will be available.

Jennifer Bussey is the assistant managing editor of The Paris News. She can be contacted at jennifer.bussey@theparisnews.com or 903-785-8744.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.