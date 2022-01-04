Billy Gene Long, 74, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 at Providence Cemetery with Chaplain Michael Stone officiating.
Billy was born on May 18, 1947, in Faught, Lamar County, Texas, the son of John A. and Alene Bowden Long.
He was a lifelong highway construction worker having worked for Austin Bridge, J. H. Shears and Sons Construction, Buster Paving, Drewery Construction and Longview Bridge in multiple areas of Texas and Kansas.
He was married to Dale Leone Long for 32 years.
Billy was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed tinkering in his home workshop.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; sons, John Michael Long and Joey Allen Long; daughter-in-law, Sherri Long; sister, Linda Dossey; and brother-in-law, Billy Dossey.
Survivors include his wife, Dale; son, Scott Long and wife, Roxann; daughter, Melissa and husband, John Jeter; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Long; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; the mother of his children, Rita Murphy; special cousin, Tommy Long; and a niece and nephews; along with a host of friends.
