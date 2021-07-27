UPDATE, 5:27 p.m.: The Lamar County Courthouse has been declared clear after a second sweep by the Plano Bomb Squad, which followed a preliminary sweep by sheriff's office deputies, Sheriff Scott Cass said.
______
ORIGINAL STORY: The Lamar County Courthouse has been evacuated and police are blocking both vehicular and foot traffic in the immediate vicinity in downtown Paris this afternoon. First responders were called to the scene shortly after 1:50 p.m.
The evacuation was spurred by a bomb threat, Sheriff Scott Cass confirmed.
There was a note found in a basement bathroom stall stating there was a bomb in one of the courtrooms, Cass said. Deputies have done a thorough search of the courthouse, and the sheriff has called in bomb sniffing dogs from Plano to do a sweep. If all is clear, the courthouse will be allowed to reopen, the sheriff said.
Cass did not provide an estimated time for when the courthouse and area streets would reopen.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.