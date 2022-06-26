The United Methodist Army descended on Paris last Sunday armed with hammers, saws, drills and other weapons of mass construction.
The volunteer group spent the week repairing, building, cleaning and touching up area homes and yards in need of a little tender loving care.
The army-camp program started in Houston in 1979 said John Peel, who is a retired minister who pastored First United Methodist in Paris from 1983 to 1990 and now calls Denton home.
There were people going to far away places on mission work, but in 1979 decided that there was plenty to be done closer to home, he said.
“This year we have 3,000 to 4,000 participating around the county,” Peel said. “The people from a number of churches come together in one location to be the hands and feet of Christ as we reach out to meet the needs of the people.
“We get our referrals from local churches, Texas wheelchair ramp organizations, Habitat for Humanity and city inspectors,” he said.
The Methodist army currently serving in Paris is made up of adults and youths from churches around North Texas.
One of the adult volunteers from Carrollton helped a Honey Grove family.
“Steve Barrett put in sheetrock around a new bathtub at a house in Honey Grove,” Peel said. “We have done five wheelchair ramps this trip around Paris. We are working on 30 houses.”
The younger volunteers are hard at work, too, and getting a sense of accomplishment for their work.
“It is just kind of cool to do … to help those that might not be able to do for themselves and to meet new people,” said Hudson Spradley, 17, of Grapevine.
He was there from First United Methodist of Grapevine.
“My parents were in First United Methodist, so I grew up in the church,” he said.
Spradley and three other boys were tearing down a shed that had stood beyond its usefulness and had been almost hidden by plant growth in a backyard.
“I had never done a mission trip, so I thought it would be cool to help people out who can’t do it themselves,” said Nick Schwindt, 17, of Grapevine.
“This whole side was covered with growth,” Schwindt said as he explained the progress the group had made in clearing the yard and breaking down the old, metal shed.
Simon Watson, of Rowlett, was another of the young men on the cleanup crew and at 17, a veteran of the annual summer army camps.
“Our church got involved five years ago, and I have been doing it ever since,” he said.
“We have been to Wichita Falls, Commerce, Sherman and twice to Paris,” he said.
“I just see it as a chance to help people out and spread kindness through doing tasks for them,” he said.
The youngest member of the cleanup quartet was swinging a hammer on the shed with the others.
“I wanted to travel to help out other people and make new friends,” said Grapevine’s Esteban Lezana, 12.
Kaytlin Blair, 17, of Rowlett was working out front gathering up all the growth the group had earlier cut out of the backyard.
“I think it feels really good to know that we are making a difference in people’s lives,” she said. “It is really motivating.”
The army stays at a host church during the weeklong cleanup camps, Peel said.
This year’s Paris cleanup crew, over 100 strong, stayed at First United Methodist in downtown.
“We come in on Sunday and work Monday through Friday and we then put the church back in order,” Peel said. “We don’t leave Saturday until everything is cleaned up and straightened up.”
While the young army members get the chance to make new friends with kids from other Methodists churches across North Texas, they are on a schedule, Peel said.
“This evening we will have a meal at the church honoring those people whose homes we have worked on,” he said. “That will be followed by a worship service in which we will celebrate Holy Communion.”
Peel said the experience this time, as always, has been a rewarding one and a chance at growth.
“I think for all of us it teaches us the value of reaching out to other people, and we all see how good it feels as we are actually paying for the privilege of helping other folks,” Peel said.
