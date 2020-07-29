The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 13 to gather public input on proposed improvements for Highway 82 from the intersection of Business 82 and State Highway 37 to FM 412 in Clarksville.
A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will cover several improvements proposed for this portion of Highway 82 in Red River County. The purpose of this proposed project is to improve safety, mobility and regional connectivity, manage congestion and address roadway deficiencies. After the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input that will help TxDOT improve this important roadway.
The pre-recorded presentation will explain the proposed improvements and includes maps of the project location and design. Proposed improvements consist of widening Highway 82 from a two-lane undivided highway to a four-lane divided rural highway. Other proposed improvements include reconstruction of interchanges, ramps and bridges, as well as sidewalk, trail and drainage upgrades.
An interactive online survey will be available for the public to provide comments and feedback. The presentation will remain available online through the comment period deadline of Aug. 28, TxDOT officials said.
To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings.
Residents can also copy/paste this link into their browser:
https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/081320.html
Comments can also be written and mailed to: Duane Good P.E., TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments may also be sent via email to Duane.Good@txdot.gov .
Special communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting the district office at (903) 737-9300 by Aug. 11, 2020.
TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.
