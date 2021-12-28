STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/20: Though it came in a pair of losing efforts, Duvall lit up the scoreboard for the Lady Rebs last week. In two games, she scored 16 and 24 points respectively, while also grabbing a number of steals and rebounds.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/20: Malone lit it up last week in a win over Boyd, scoring 14 points to lead her team in scoring. Of her 14, 11 came in the fourth quarter after limping off the floor with an ankle injury in the prior quarter.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/20: Owens provided the Lady Tigers with a great deal of heroics last week. She scored 16 points against Bowie — many of which came in clutch moments down the stretch — to help lift her team to an overtime win despite Clarksville only having four girls on the court in the late game.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/20: Runels all but willed her team to victory last week against Maud. She scored 23 points, more than half of her team's total, including some huge baskets in the closing minutes that helped Detroit surge ahead after trailing for much of the contest.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/20: Though it came in a pair of losing efforts, Duvall lit up the scoreboard for the Lady Rebs last week. In two games, she scored 16 and 24 points respectively, while also grabbing a number of steals and rebounds.
NAME:
Cydnie Malone
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/20: Malone lit it up last week in a win over Boyd, scoring 14 points to lead her team in scoring. Of her 14, 11 came in the fourth quarter after limping off the floor with an ankle injury in the prior quarter.
NAME:
Arie Owens
SCHOOL:
Clarksville
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/20: Owens provided the Lady Tigers with a great deal of heroics last week. She scored 16 points against Bowie — many of which came in clutch moments down the stretch — to help lift her team to an overtime win despite Clarksville only having four girls on the court in the late game.
NAME:
Zaquavious Price
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/20: Price was on fire in his team's rivalry showdown against Prairiland. He scored 20 points in all manner of ways, including hitting four 3-pointers.
NAME:
CC Runels
SCHOOL:
Detroit
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/20: Runels all but willed her team to victory last week against Maud. She scored 23 points, more than half of her team's total, including some huge baskets in the closing minutes that helped Detroit surge ahead after trailing for much of the contest.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.