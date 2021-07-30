An officer saw a traffic accident in the 10 block of NE Loop 286. He stopped to check on the welfare of the drivers of the vehicles. One of the drivers fled the scene on foot, resulting in multiple officers being involved in a search of the area for Pasquale Cirillo Rivard, the offender.
Rivard was later found after running into the lobby of a local medical facility. He was charged with evading arrest or detention as well as three misdemeanor traffic warrants. Rivard was arrested and transported to the Paris Police Department for booking.
Woman faces criminal mischief, resisting arrest charges
An officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of Simpson Street on a vehicle burglary report. The complainant advised the suspect, Angela Dawn Andrew, had entered his locked car and had taken his cellphone and face mask. Complainant advised he had recovered his phone from Andrew prior to the officers arrival.
Andrew was arrested for criminal mischief, class C on view. She was transported to the City Jail, where she resisted search and was charged with resisting arrest or transport. She was booked and placed in the City Jail and awaits transport to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police charge man with first DWI
Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2300 block of Pine Bluff Street. Upon arrival, they saw Andres Moreno attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle. He was believed to be intoxicated and told officers he had driven to the residence immediately prior to the contact with police.
He was taken into custody for DWI and processed for prosecution. He was charged with DWI first offense and was transported to the police department for booking and placed in jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 192 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
