Gaylon Ray Maddox, 66, of Cooper, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct.r 1, 2021 at His Place Fellowship Church, 925 Hwy 24, Paris, Texas, with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry and the Rev. Danny Moody officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper, Texas.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Freddy Daughtrey, Jay Daughtrey, Brian Robbins, Wade White, Billy Hargis and Chad Coursey.
Gaylon was born in Cooper, Texas on Sept. 25, 1955 to Tommie and Clarice Pendergrass Maddox.
He was a retired registered nurse of 40 plus years where he served many people in Paris and surrounding areas. He was a member of His Place Fellowship.
He learned to play piano at a young age and was still tapping those keys until the day he met his Lord and Savior. He had a servant's heart and spent many hours in the kitchen preparing meals for his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his brother, Tommy G. “Nub” Maddox; and nephew, Ron Maddox.
Survivors include daughters, Jennifer (Steve) Austin and Michelle (Jason) Taylor; two grandchildren, Drake Howard and Jenson Taylor; niece, Dawn Moody and family; nephew, John Maddox and family; and numerous great-nieces and nephews who he loved so much.
If desired, memorials may be made to Enloe Museum or Maroon and Gray Foundation.
