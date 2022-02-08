Paris police arrested a 55-year-old Paris man at 11:20 a.m. Monday. He was seen not paying for items and then leaving the store in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. During the investigation, it was found the man had at least two prior theft convictions, so this charge was enhanced to a felony. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stops lead to drug charges
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of 12th Street SE at 2:38 p.m. Monday for a turn signal violation. During the stop, the driver and passenger were found to be in possession of more than 4 ounces of suspected marijuana. The driver and passenger, both 18-year-old Paris men, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana of more than 4 ounces. Both are awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail. One man was additionally charged with tampering with evidence.
At 2:50 Monday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2100 block of Bonham Street for an expired registration sticker. During the stop, the driver, a 35-year-old man, was found to be in possession of more than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested five people Monday.
There are three Republican candidates in the primary election seeking to be the next Texas House District 1 representative. With no Democrats in the primary, the winning candidate will be unchallenged in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
