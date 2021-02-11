Lamar County Courthouse
The Lamar County Courthouse is closed today due to icy road conditions, County Judge Brandon Bell said. Fannin County offices will be opening at 10 a.m. unless conditions worsen.

Bell said he expects the courthouse to open at regular hours Friday.

