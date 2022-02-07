Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of 33rd Street SE at 6:36 p.m. Friday. It was reported that a woman had been assaulted by being choked. A 50-year-old Paris man was arrested and charged with assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Defective headlights lead to arrests
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 3000 block of Clarksville Street at 11:11 p.m. Friday for a defective headlamp violation. The driver, a 50-year-old Paris man, was found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police stopped a vehicle for a headlamp violation in the 10 block of 3rd Street NW at 1:40 a.m. Monday. The driver, a 42-year-old Paris man, was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and more than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Home burglary under investigation
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 300 block of 9th Street SW at 6:08 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported someone entered their residence while they were away and had stolen numerous items. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating car theft
At 6:43 p.m. Friday, Paris police spoke with a complainant who reported a theft in the 1100 block of Pine Bluff Street. The complainant reported his father owns the residence, and no one has lived there for several months. The complainant found a vehicle had been removed from that property, and he said he had not given anyone permission to remove the vehicle. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 178 calls for service and arrested five people during the weekend.
