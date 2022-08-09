Timothy B. Byrd

Timothy B. “Tim” Byrd, 72, of Deport, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Roebuck and Bro. William St. John officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery at Deport. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Tim was a devoted member of the Church of Christ on 13th Street SE where he led singing and was a teacher. He also taught at the Church of Christ in Golden, Oklahoma.
Tim was a respected, beloved husband, father, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, brother in Christ, friend and neighbor, always helping others.
He retired from Paris Junior College in 2005. He had a shop at his home, and he loved to go over and tinker with almost anything; computers, lawn mowers, and welding. In his shop, he mostly enjoyed sitting in his chair with his bottle of water.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Marie Byrd; in-laws, Dale and Ruth Gray; a daughter, Tammy, on June 16, 2016; and a son, Michael, on July 8, 2022.
Survivors include his wife, Chloe Gray Byrd, whom he married on Feb. 18, 1976, building 46 years of family and memories. He was the love of Chloe’s life, and one of the best of the best.
He is also survived by a daughter, Tina Pinkston and husband, Buddy; brother, Ewell Byrd and wife, Paulette; sisters, Denise St. John and husband, William, Avis Dilday, Gail Robison and Regina Humphrey; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Creighton Byrd, Leighton Byrd, Logan Byrd, Thomas Humphrey, Adam Humphrey, Eric St. John, Thurman Trammell and Matthew Humphrey.
