Judy Boaz McLemore, 73, of Powderly, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Chris McLemore, Colton Whitney, Addi Clark, Kaleb Stringer, Ben Ramsey, Lynn Ramsey and Mike Ford serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Judy was born on Feb. 26, 1949 in Paris a daughter of Clifton F. and Jimmie Boaz. She attended Central High School, Paris Junior College, and was a member of Cowboy Church in the Camp in Paris. She retired from Texas Dept. of Human Services. She loved doing crafts, watching old westerns and playing basketball.
Judy married Bobby McLemore on September 10, 1966 at the Maxey Baptist Church. Bobby and Judy had 56 years of marriage and memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clifton Boaz; and her sister, Goldie Walraven.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby McLemore; children, Chris McLemore and wife, Angie McLemore, Carol Bates and husband, John Bates; grandchildren, Ella, Cheynne, David, Hope, Sarah, Hannah and Addi; and two great-grandchildren, Tanner and Paisley.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
