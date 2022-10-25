Judy Boaz McLemore

Judy Boaz McLemore

Judy Boaz McLemore, 73, of Powderly, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Chris McLemore, Colton Whitney, Addi Clark, Kaleb Stringer, Ben Ramsey, Lynn Ramsey and Mike Ford serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.