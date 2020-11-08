Paris City Council is expected to elect a mayor and mayor pro tem to serve until the next general municipal election in May, and seat Reginald Hughes in the District 2 position he won in the Nov. 3 election when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The Paris City Charter requires the council to re-organize following each municipal election. Mayor Steve Clifford will be term limited in May while both Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal and Councilor Linda Knox are up for reelection.
Councilors are expected to approve the city manager’s appointment of both Ron Hervey as interim library director and Russell Thrasher as interim EMS director while seeking Council approval to advertise for a director of Planning and Community Development as well as city engineer. In the meantime a professional services agreement with Hayter Engineering is on the consent agenda to provide interim city engineer services.
Other agenda items include public hearings and possible approval of an ordinance to allow residential uses in general retail and commercial zoning districts along with variance requests for setback and placement of new wireless communication facility at 105 19th NE and 1902 Bonham streets.
Councilors will go into executive session to discuss financial information the Council has received and a possible incentive offer for a business prospect in downtown Paris.
