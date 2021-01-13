Mihir “Mark” Pankaj earlier today became the first candidate to enter the race for a place on the Paris City Council in the May 1 municipal election, according to City Clerk Janice Ellis.
Pankaj, a local hotelier who serves as a Paris Economic Development Corp. director and Paris ISD trustee, filed for the District 4 spot currently held by Mayor Steve Clifford, who is term limited.
Positions held by Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal from District 7 and Linda Knox from District 5 also are on the May ballot. Portugal also signed to retain her seat, filing with the city shortly before noon.
Today is the first day to file for a place on the ballot, and the final day is Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.