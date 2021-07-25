Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard is to share 2021 STARR testing results and discuss the impact a state requirement for tutoring of those students who failed will have when the board of trustees meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building.
Other agenda items include bids for high school gym bleacher replacement, 2021-22 student handbooks and code of conduct, teacher resignations and the employment of professional personnel. Trustees will convene into executive session to discuss personnel but any action taken will be in open session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.