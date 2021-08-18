Cathryn Bowman Bryan, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel, with Tom O’Neal officiating. No visitation has been scheduled.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1927 to T.G. “Bud” Bowman and Ada Thrasher Bowman.
Nicknamed “Kitty” at an early age, she married J.T. Bryan on July 26, 1947. They celebrated 63 years together until his death on May 9, 2010.
Cathryn enjoyed her five children being involved in church and school activities. There was always an open invitation at their home for a home-cooked meal, music and fun. She had a career at Gene the Jeweler and House Jewelry. She and J.T. later opened the Paris Violin Shop until his death. They were members of Bonham Street Church of Christ.
Survivors include daughters, Kay Thurmon, of Paris, Pam Goodwin, of Columbia, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren, Kristi Thurmon, Bryan and Kristi Lea Thurmon, Jake and Kristin Satcher, Secily and Mark Hall, Ty Jordan, Jayce Blocker, Ragin and Jenae Bryan, Erin and Kevin Moore, Tyler Bryan, Katie Bryan, Jami and Jodi Birdsong and Trey and Chelsey Jenkins; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Bowman; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.T.; parents; daughter, Jan Boyd; sons, Joe and Jim Bryan; sisters, Minnie Pearl Bowman and Helen Keeling.
At her request, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bryan family at fry-gibbs.com.
