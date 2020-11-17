Paris Junior College is joining community colleges across Texas to meet the needs of Texans who need to upgrade their skills in the midst of the current economic crisis. Through the Texas Community College Teachers Association, PJC has partnered with JobReady to offer high-quality skills training at an affordable price.
“We saw an opportunity to help colleges across the state respond to the crisis brought on by COVID-19,” said Richard Moore, executive director of TCCTA. “Community colleges are essential to the success of our state, and they need resources to accomplish their mission. We’re proud to play a role in this effort.”
PJC and JobReady are offering online courses aligned with career pathways, many leading to industry-recognized certifications. The goal will be to help students enter, or re-enter, the job market quickly and successfully. JobReady was created by the National Education Foundation (NEF), the national non-profit leader in STEM+ job skills training and Open4 Learning.
“PJC has always played an important role in helping communities in our area by supplying the skilled workforce needed for economic development,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC president. “JobReady gives PJC another way to meet the needs of our students with training and credentialing to help them be successful. The program allows the College to take advantage of substantially discounted prices, which helped dramatically lower the cost for our students.”
JobReady addresses a long-standing workforce challenge to provide training and creating job-ready candidates from the large population of individuals who may lack access to pathways to skilled positions in high-demand fields. The courses may be started when a student signs up.
Through JobReady, PJC provides a collection of top-rated corporate learning courses — available via the web and mobile apps — with digital credentials. By working with employers, certification providers and job discovery services, JobReady aims to connect the dots between learning and work. The programs offered through PJC are affordable for every job seeker.
The new courses cover a wide range of technical skills, from cybersecurity to manufacturing to computer systems administration and networking, as well as “soft skills” such as interpersonal communication and time management.
Information is available on the programs and registration links are available at jobready.journeyed.com/parisjc.
The following is a list of highlighted courses offered through PJC and JobReady:
Agile Project Management, AI Development, Android App Development, Apprentice Programmer Journey, Advanced Manufacturing Technician, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Cloud Practitioner, AWS Certified Developer, Blockchain Solutions Architect Journey; AWS Solution Architect, Electrical Skills, Certified Ethical Hacker, Google Certified Professional Data Engineer, Cloud Architect Journey, CNC Lathe Production Technician, Cloud Security Bootcamp, Cyber Security Certificate, CompTIA A+, CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst+, CompTIA Network, CompTIA Security, Google Adwords, Google Analytics, Google Cloud Architect, Google Cloud Professional, Google Cloud Certified G Suite, Google Data Engineer, Google G Suite Administrator, iOS App Development, Mastering Business Fundamentals, Microsoft Azure Professional, Microsoft Office 2016 Master Specialist, Machine Learning Architect Journey, Oracle DB Professional, Red Hat Certified System Admin, Six Sigma Black Belt, Six Sigma Green Belt, Six Sigma Yellow Belt, Project Management Professional, Python Developer Journey, Systems Administration - Red Hat & CompTIA A+, Advanced Manufacturing Technician, Electricians, Mechatronics & Industrial Automation Technician, Skills For Job Seekers, and AWS Cloud Certified.
