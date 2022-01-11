Paris police responded to NE Loop 286 in reference to a possible intoxicated driver at 7:43 a.m. Monday. The officer found the gray Toyota pick-up in about the 1000 block of SW Loop 286 and saw the vehicle swerving across the center and lane lines. The officer stopped the vehicle and found the driver, a 38-year-old Wills Point woman, to be in possession of over four pounds of suspected marijuana and more than four grams of suspected THC wax. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Man jailed on Red River County warrant
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of 5th Street NW at 3:44 p.m. Monday for failure to display a registration sticker. The driver, a 38-year-old man, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Red River County along with a parole violation warrant. He was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 56 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
The new year brings with it many challenges for cities, including infrastructure updates, affordable housing and employee shortages. Many of the challenges are interconnected — for instance, companies need employees, but employees need affordable homes to live in. Therefore, a housing shortage could contribute to an employee shortage. In the first six months of 2022, what would you like for city leadership to tackle as a top priority?
