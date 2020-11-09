Noreen Flores passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Paris, Texas, at the age of 72.
Noreen Flores was born to John and Lorraine Farias on Oct. 9, 1948, in Fall Rivers, Massachusetts.
She married her late husband Paul Flores and raised three children.
Noreen was a member of First Baptist Church of Paris, Texas, she was an active member and enjoyed being with her church family. She loved her cats, they brought her lots of joy.
Noreen is survived by her children, Marnie Bryan, Jeanette (Bryan) Quinlan and Matthew Bryan; grandchildren, Anthony Bryan, Heather Biondo, Jacob Gallaghan, Jessica Gallaghan, Kevin Bryan, John Bryan, Tierani Bryan, Skyler Bryan, Hailey Bryan and Mia Bryan; great-grandchildren, Joshua Bryan, Allison London, Lilly Bryan, Ava Bryan, Dominic Bryan, Thedford Gallaghan, Landon Bryan, Kooper Bryan and Robert Frazar; sisters, Lorraine Brown, Jo-Ann Fread and Karen Vieira.
Noreen Flores is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Flores, and her parents, John and Lorraine Farias.
Graveside Service for Noreen Flores will be on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The Evergreen Cemetery Open Air Chapel in Paris, Texas, with Dr. Tommy Turner officiating.
