Pivonka.jpeg

Sandra Denise Pivonka was born on Nov. 12, 1968, in Dallas, Texas, to loving parents Patricia Yvonne Garris and Charles Wayne Speir. She died peacefully in her childhood home surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 26.

Sandra was raised in Halesboro, Texas, and graduated from Prairiland High School in 1987. She then went on to Paris Junior College where she obtained her nursing license in 1989. After graduation, she tirelessly served the community as a registered nurse for 31 years. During her illustrious career she received countless awards, one being Bedside Nurse of the Year in 2017.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.