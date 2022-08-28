Sandra Denise Pivonka was born on Nov. 12, 1968, in Dallas, Texas, to loving parents Patricia Yvonne Garris and Charles Wayne Speir. She died peacefully in her childhood home surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 26.
Sandra was raised in Halesboro, Texas, and graduated from Prairiland High School in 1987. She then went on to Paris Junior College where she obtained her nursing license in 1989. After graduation, she tirelessly served the community as a registered nurse for 31 years. During her illustrious career she received countless awards, one being Bedside Nurse of the Year in 2017.
When she wasn’t caring for her patients, she was a loving mother to her three sons, Casey, Todd and Britt Fendley, whom she called her greatest accomplishments.
Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Speir; niece, Landry Evans; and husband, Josef Pivonka. Sandra is survived by her father, Charles Speir and his girlfriend, Glenda Mitchell; sisters, Stacy Speir and Sheila Evans; brother, Doug Speir; sons; Casey, Todd and Britt Fendley, and their spouses, Ashley, Skylar and Emily; her grandchildren, Sailor, Tuff, Tripp, Eli and Charli.
Sandra’s favorite role was “Nana” to her grandchildren. She was often seen wearing her favorite sweater that read, “Nana Life.” Sandra’s smile served as a light to all that were blessed to meet her and her infectious laugh radiated through any room she occupied. Her warm presence and love will be forever missed.
The family were to receive guests on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at American Legion Post, 124 Monroe St., Deport, Texas. Funeral services are Sunday, Aug. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas. There will not be a burial procession to follow to allow privacy for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
